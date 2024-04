Kopitar (undisclosed) will suit up Monday against the Wild, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports.

Kopitar was out Saturday while dealing with what turned out to be a minor injury. The star center has racked up 26 goals and 70 points through 79 games this season, with 15 of those coming in the last 12 contests. He'll skate on the top line as usual Monday.