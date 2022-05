Kopitar notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers in Game 6.

Kopitar has picked up assists in each of his last two games. The center is up to four points, 24 shots on net, 11 hits, 12 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through six playoff contests. He'll be counted upon as a veteran presence as the Kings prepare for Saturday's Game 7.