Kopitar scored a goal on three shots and dished a power-play assist in Monday's 3-2 win over the Coyotes.

Kopitar's goal at 7:40 of the second period tied the game at 2-2. Six minutes later, he had a hand in Alex Iafallo's go-ahead goal that stood as the game-winner. Kopitar is up to 13 tallies, 49 points, 112 shots on net and a minus-3 rating in 50 contests. The star center has earned 23 of his points with the man advantage this season.