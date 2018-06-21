Kings' Anze Kopitar: Notches second Selke Trophy

Kopitar earned the second Selke trophy of his NHL career for the 2017-18 season, awarded to the best defensive forward, Curtis Zupke of the Los Angeles Times reports.

While the winner of this category doesn't necessarily require a big offensive output, past winners have generally provided a fair amount. Kopitar first took home the honor two seasons ago, when he totaled 74 points and a plus-34 rating. While his rating wasn't quite as good (plus-21) this time around, the veteran notched a career-best 92 points -- 35 goals and 57 assists -- en route to the award. Kopitar remains under wraps in Los Angeles through the 2023-24 campaign and should be in a good position to challenge for the award again next season.