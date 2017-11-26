Kings' Brooks Laich: Hits unconditional waivers

Laich was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The veteran had already been waived and assigned to AHL Ontario, so it appears as though Laich either doesn't want to report to the minors and would like to try to catch on with another organization or he may have decided to hang up his skates for good. Laich spent 12 games with the Kings this season -- his first NHL stint since 2015-16 -- and recorded just one assist.