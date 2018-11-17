Kings' Carl Hagelin: Set for Kings debut
Hagelin will make his Kings debut against the Predators on Saturday evening.
Following morning skate, Hagelin told reporters what fans in Los Angeles can expect from him. "I'm a two-way player," he said. "I like to create offense using my speed, getting to pucks, and do my thing below the goal line... then, work hard all over the ice." The veteran winger also has two Stanley Cup wins with Pittsburgh (2016, 2017) on his NHL resume, but he could experience a bit of culture shock moving from a perennial contender to a Kings squad with the fewest amount of points (13) in the league standings.
