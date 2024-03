Rittich will be between the visiting pipes in Calgary on Saturday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Rittich spent parts of five seasons with the Flames to start his NHL career. He is 11-5-3 with a 2.17 GAA and a .917 save percentage this campaign, as he has provided the Kings with outstanding goaltending when called upon. Calgary is tied for 17th in the NHL this season with 3.06 goals per contest.