According to general manager Rob Blake, Phaneuf will make his debut Tuesday against the Jets due to his immigration status, freelance sports writer Josh Cooper reports.

The news effectively rules Phaneuf out for the team's next three outings. The Edmonton native tallied just 16 points in 53 games with the Senators this season before being shipped to Southern California. The Kings should provide an update once the veteran's work visa is sorted out.

