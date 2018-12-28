Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Cleared for contact
Phaneuf (upper body) took part in contact drills during Friday's practice, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Phaneuf isn't expected to play Saturday against Vegas, so it's safe to assume he'll miss at least one more game due to his upper-body injury, but he could be ready to return as soon as Monday against the Avalanche. Another update on his status should surface prior to that contest.
