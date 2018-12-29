Phaneuf (upper body) has been activated off injured reserve, but he won't play Saturday against Vegas, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Phaneuf has evidently received medical clearance ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Golden Knights, but the Kings have elected to give him a few extra days of rest before slotting him back into their lineup. The veteran blueliner will almost certainly return to action Monday against Colorado.

More News
Our Latest Stories