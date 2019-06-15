The Kings announced Saturday that they have bought out the remainder of Phaneuf's contract.

The Kings, per Cap Friendly, will dole out payments to Phaneuf for the next four seasons while taking the majority of the cap hit over the next two years. The veteran blueliner posted a horrid minus-21 rating and just six points over 67 contests this season, so it's not difficult to see why the Kings made this decision with two years remaining on Phaneuf's deal.