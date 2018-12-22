Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Unable to avoid IR stint
Phaneuf (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Helene Elliott of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Phaneuf is week-to-week with his injury. The Kings shifted the veteran defenseman to injured reserve in order to free up a spot on the roster for forward Illya Kovalchuk, who had been on the IR himself with an ankle injury but is ready to rock against the Sharks on Saturday.
