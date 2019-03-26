Kings' Dion Phaneuf: Ends 11-game point drought
Phaneuf recorded an assist in Monday's 3-0 win over the Flames.
Facing the team that drafted him ninth overall in 2003, Phaneuf helped set up Jonny Brodzinski's insurance tally in the third period. Phaneuf had gone 11 games without a point, and only has a goal and five helpers in 63 appearances this season, recently serving as a scratch in three straight games. Phaneuf had been a solid 25-to-30 point producer over the last five years, but his offense has fallen off as has his ice time, which is at a career-low 14:55 per game.
