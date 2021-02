Brown scored a goal on three shots, doled out two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Wild.

Brown stretched the Kings' lead to 3-0 with his third-period goal. The veteran winger continues to impress in 2020-21 with seven goals, 13 points, 29 shots, 27 hits and a plus-5 rating through 14 appearances. Brown's a power forward in a favorable assignment with the Kings, so fantasy managers should take notice.