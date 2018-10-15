Kings' Jack Campbell: Expected to start Monday
Campbell will be the road starter against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
Campbell has played well spelling the injured Jonathan Quick, as he has a 2.31 GAA and .938 save percentage through four games. However, in his last outing he allowed four goals on 11 shots to the Senators. Now he's facing a Maple Leafs team that has scored a robust 4.83 goals per game through six contests.
