Campbell will patrol the home crease Saturday against Nashville, according to Oilers play-by-by announcer Jack Michaels.

Campbell has surrendered 15 goals on 123 shots en route to a 1-3-0 start to the 2023-24 season. He has a 5-1-1 record with a 2.84 GAA and a .912 save percentage in seven career contests versus the Predators.