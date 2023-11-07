Campbell was placed on waivers Tuesday for the purpose of assignment to AHL Bakersfield.

In 41 games since signing a five-year, $25 million contract with the Oilers in July of 2022, Campbell has posted a 22-13-4 record with one shutout, a 3.53 GAA and an .886 save percentage. He has a registered a mark of 1-4-0 this campaign with a 4.50 GAA and an .873 save percentage through five appearances. Once Campbell is claimed or clears, Edmonton is expected to bring up netminder Calvin Pickard to serve as Stuart Skinner's backup.