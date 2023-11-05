Campbell turned aside 29 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but the game was essentially all Predators from there as the Edmonton defense crumbled in front of Campbell. It's the netminder's third straight loss, and through five appearances to begin the season he's saddled with a brutal 4.50 GAA and .873 save percentage to go along with his 1-4-0 record. Expect Stuart Skinner to be back between the pipes Monday in Vancouver, although the Oilers' issues won't be solved by a goalie switch.