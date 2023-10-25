Campbell allowed six goals on 30 shots in a 7-4 road loss against the Wild on Tuesday.

Campbell and the Oilers actually had a 3-2 lead heading into the third period, but the final 20 minutes was disastrous. The Wild notched three even-strength goals, a power-play goal and an empty-net score to pull away. Campbell has allowed four or more goals in three of his four assignments this season. The good news for the veteran netminder's fantasy managers is Stuart Skinner has performed even worse in limited action early on this season, so Campbell's hold on the No. 1 job in Edmonton appears to be secure for the time being.