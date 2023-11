Campbell went unclaimed off the waiver wire and was reassigned to AHL Bakersfield on Wednesday.

It's an indication of how poorly Campbell has played this season that no other team was willing to put in a claim for the netminder. On the year, the backstop is 1-4-0 with a career-worst 4.49 GAA and .873 save percentage. No doubt Campbell's $5 million cap hit played a factor as well. In a corresponding move, Calvin Pickard has been added to the NHL roster.