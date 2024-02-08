Campbell has a .935 save percentage in his last seven games with AHL Bakersfield, per Mark Spector of Sportsnet.

Edmonton general manager Ken Holland allowed Campbell to play right away after he was demoted by the Oilers on Nov. 8. "In hindsight, I think I made a mistake that when I sent him down. Probably should not have had him play right off the bat, Holland said." Campbell was 1-4-0 with a 4.49 GAA and a .873 save percentage before his demotion and started off poorly in the AHL, losing four of his first five games while giving up 16 goals on 138 shots. He could return to the Oilers to back up Stuart Skinner and if he does, look for Calvin Pickard to return to the AHL.