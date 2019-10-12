Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting Saturday
Campbell will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Campbell wasn't great in his season debut Tuesday against Calgary, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he did enough to pick up his first win of the campaign. The 27-year-old American will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaged 4.75 goals per game through its first four contests of 2019-20, second in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.