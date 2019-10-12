Kings' Jack Campbell: Starting Saturday

Campbell will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game against the Predators, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Campbell wasn't great in his season debut Tuesday against Calgary, surrendering three goals on 29 shots, but he did enough to pick up his first win of the campaign. The 27-year-old American will look to keep rolling in a tough home matchup with a Nashville team that's averaged 4.75 goals per game through its first four contests of 2019-20, second in the NHL.