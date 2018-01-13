Kings' Jake Muzzin: All but ruled out Saturday

Muzzin was back on the ice at the end of morning skate Saturday, but Kings coach John Stevens has deemed the two-way defenseman "doubtful" for Saturday's home game against the Ducks, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.

Muzzin remains on injured reserve and there's nothing to suggest that he'll have that designation lifted in time to play Saturday. Besides, with a 10:30 p.m. ET start time, most daily fantasy lineups will lock before then. We implore you to line up alternatives in the likely event that Muzzin sits out for a second consecutive game. Oscar Fantenberg and Christian Folin should see an uptick in minutes until the former is ready to return.