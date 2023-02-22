Muzzin will miss the rest of the regular season and the playoffs due to a cervical spine injury, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports.

Muzzin has battled several neck injuries as well as concussions over the past three campaigns, and it's looking like this latest one may be career threatening. Another update on his status is expected ahead of training camp in September, at which point his NHL future should become clearer. Muzzin was limited to just four games this season due to his cervical spine injury, picking up one helper over that span.