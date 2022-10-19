Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said on Wednesday that there's no timetable for Muzzin's return, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.

Keefe did add that Muzzin's issue isn't a reoccurrence of any head injury he previously sustained. Muzzin also attended a Leafs' event Tuesday night and was in the team's facility Wednesday, which is encouraging. As previously reported though, Marner made sobering remarks about Muzzin: "Obviously for him it's just making sure that, if he does come back and play this year, or whatever happens, just make sure that he's going to be able to do whatever he wants to do the rest of his life and enjoy the time with his family, his kids." With Muzzin sidelined, Rasmus Sandin was paired with Justin Holl during Wednesday's skate while Victor Mete practiced with Mark Giordano.