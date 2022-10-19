Muzzin (neck) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Now that he's on IR, Muzzin will miss Toronto's next two games at a minimum. With Muzzin on the shelf, look for Victor Mete or the recently recalled Filip Kral to enter the lineup Thursday versus Dallas.
