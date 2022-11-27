site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Lias Andersson: Called up by Kings
By
RotoWire Staff
•
Andersson was recalled from AHL Ontario on Sunday.
Andersson has five goals and nine points in 12 minor-league contests this season. He hasn't appeared in a game with the Kings yet this campaign.
