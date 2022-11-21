site: fantasynews | arena: nhl | pageType: stories |
Kings' Lias Andersson: Up with Los Angeles
Andersson was recalled from AHL Ontario on Monday.
Andersson was scratched for four straight games last week prior to being temporarily sent down to the minors Sunday. He is expected to practice with the Kings on Monday.
