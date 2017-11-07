Kings' Marian Gaborik: No timetable for return
Gaborik (knee) skated with his teammates but still has no timetable for his return Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Gaborik has been out all season with his knee injury, and it doesn't seem like he will be back anytime soon. While he skated Tuesday, he did not take part in rushes, and no timetable is a bad sign.
