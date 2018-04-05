Gaborik went under the knife Thursday to repair a herniated disc in his back.

Gaborik is expected to resume training in eight weeks in order to start preparing for the 2018-19 campaign. The 35-year-old is unlikely to look back on this season fondly, as he registered 21 points while playing in a mere 46 games split between Ottawa and Los Angeles. The veteran has three more years remaining on his deal, which will pay him $4.875 million through the 2020-21 campaign -- assuming he doesn't retire before then.