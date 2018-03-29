Gaborik is week-to-week with his undisclosed issue, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

It's a bit peculiar that Gaborik has a week-to-week designation given that there are only six games left for the Senators, but it still seems like there's an outside chance the veteran could return by the regular-season finale against the Bruins. The Czech has produced 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) between the Kings and Senators through 46 games this year.