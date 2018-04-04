Senators' Marian Gaborik: Seeing back specialist
Gaborik is having his back examined by a specialist in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Gaborik has already been ruled out for the remainder of the 2017-18 season, but now the culprit behind his absence has been revealed. The veteran winger closed out a disappointing 2017-18 season mustering just 46 games played due to various issues, but he did manage to rack up 21 points -- 11 goals and 10 assists -- between the Kings and the Senators when on the ice. Gaborik remains under contract with the team through 2020-2021, so he should retake his spot as a top-six forward with the Senators next season assuming everything checks out with his back.
