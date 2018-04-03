Senators' Marian Gaborik: Will miss final three games
Gaborik (undisclosed) won't travel with the Senators for a three-game road trip, effectively putting an end to his 2017-17 campaign, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The veteran winger finishes with 21 points (11 goals, 10 assists) over 46 games between the Kings and Senators. Gaborik has a hefty cap hit of $4.9 million and is signed through the 2020-21 season, so it'll be interesting to see how Ottawa handles his workload. He only averaged 13:19 of ice time this year, so a bottom-six role is a given unless the Senators make drastic changes among the forward group in the offseason.
