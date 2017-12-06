Kings' Marian Gaborik: Reaches milestone in victory

Gaborik scored his 400th career NHL goal in Tuesday's win over the Wild.

Gaborik had a pair of goals in the victory, with the latter one being of special meaning. It's hard to believe he's got 400 goals, but it's also easy to forget that Gaborik was a 40-goal stud in his prime. He can still contribute when he's healthy at this stage in his career, as the speedy forward now has four goals and seven assists in seven games. His bottom-six role isn't ideal from a fantasy perspective, but Gaborik plays on the power play and still has plenty to offer -- at least in deeper formats.