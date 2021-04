Luff (undisclosed) will be game-time decision Monday against the Ducks, John Hoven of NHL Network Radio reports.

Luff skated in a fourth-line role Saturday against the Coyotes, marking his first game action in over a month. The exact cause of the doubts about Luff's status is unclear, but fantasy managers have little reason to track his status considering Luff has totaled just one point all season.