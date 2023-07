Luff signed a one-year, two-way contract with Detroit on Saturday.

Luff spent the bulk of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Grand Rapids for which he logged 28 games and recorded 25 points. At the NHL level, the 26-year-old winger notched just four points in 19 contests for the Wings. Looking ahead to next season, Luff figures to continue bouncing between levels, making him a low-end fantasy target.