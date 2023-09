Luff suffered an upper-body injury Sunday during an intrasquad scrimmage, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Luff may have hurt his right arm or shoulder after he fell awkwardly into the boards. There is currently no timetable in place for the 26-year-old's return. Luff earned two goals, two assists and 22 hits in 19 appearances with the Red Wings last season.