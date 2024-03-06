Danault notched an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Canucks.

Danault has four goals and an assist over his last four outings. He set up a Trevor Moore tally in the first period. Danault continues to provide solid offense and good two-way play in a middle-six role. He's up to 37 points, 130 shots on net, 62 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-10 rating through 61 appearances.