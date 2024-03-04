Danault scored three goals in Sunday's 5-1 win over New Jersey.

It was the second hat trick of the 31-year-old's career and his first with the Kings. Remarkably, Danault hadn't scored a goal at home all season until Sunday, with all 11 of his prior tallies coming on the road. Despite the unusual splits, he's been fairly productive this season, holding down a spot on the second power-play unit and centering a middle-six line at even strength. Through 60 games, Danault has contributed 36 points, giving him a shot at his third straight 50-point campaign.