Danault scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Monday's 3-0 win over the Islanders.

Danault has five goals and an assist over his last seven outings. The center doubled the Kings' lead to 2-0 with his tally in the third period. Danault is up to 15 goals, 38 points, 136 shots on net, 69 hits, 50 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating through 64 contests. He's unlikely to have enough time to earn a third straight 50-point campaign, but he continues to provide solid offense from the second line.