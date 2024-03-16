Danault notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blackhawks.

Danault's strong March continues -- he has four goals and two assists over seven contests this month. The center helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois tally in the first period. Danault continues to see top-six usage as a strong two-way center. The 31-year-old has racked up 39 points, 142 shots on net, 69 hits, 52 blocked shots and a plus-13 rating over 66 appearances, giving him solid fantasy appeal in a variety of formats.