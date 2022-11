Kupari scored a goal and added two hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Kupari tallied in the third period to extend the Kings' lead to 4-2. The 22-year-old center has bounced between the NHL and AHL lately, but it appears those are paper transactions, as he's played in every game since Oct. 29 for the Kings. The Finn has two goals, three assists, 11 shots on net, 12 hits, 10 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in 14 appearances, mainly as a bottom-six option.