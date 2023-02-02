Walker has been held off the scoresheet in his last 10 contests.

Walker does have 13 hits and 19 blocks over that 10-game span though, which gives him two goals, nine points, 52 hits and 65 blocks in 46 contests this season. He's averaging just 15:05 of ice time this season, which is down from 18:33 over 123 contests from 2019-20 through 2021-22. Although he should continue to make regular contributions in terms of hits and blocks, his scoring pace isn't likely to increase meaningfully unless his role with the Kings grows.

