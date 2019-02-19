Kings' Sean Walker: Out Monday
Walker (face) will not play in Monday's home game against the Capitals.
Walker has missed two games after taking a puck to the face on Feb. 14. It's unclear how long he'll be out, but after Monday, the Kings are off until Thursday in Nashville.
