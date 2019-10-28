Walker scored a goal during 17:48 TOI in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Kings.

Walker has already matched last year's goal total with three scores through 12 games, adding three assists as well. It took him 39 contests to reach that mark last year. It's a small sample, but Walker's entire game has improved this season, too, as Walker has a 59.0 Corsi For percentage thus far compared to a 49.6 mark last year.