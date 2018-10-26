Kings' Tanner Pearson: Drought continues

Pearson was held scoreless for the ninth straight game in a 4-1 loss to Minnesota on Thursday.

This isn't going according to plan for either Pearson or the Kings. He was supposed to take a step forward this year after back-to-back 40-point campaigns, but instead, he's done nothing since opening night. With Los Angeles playing some of its worst hockey in quite a while, it's a good idea to bench Pearson until he's out of this funk, and dropping him entirely isn't out of the question.