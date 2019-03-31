Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Assists on game-winner

Toffoli notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blackhawks.

Toffoli provided the secondary helper on Drew Doughty's overtime winner with only 12 seconds left in the extra frame. Driven by a low 5.9 percent shooting rate, Toffoli has earned 33 points (13 goals, 20 helpers) in 78 games, as well as a minus-15 rating. With better luck, he'd have had a better chance of reaching 40 points for the fourth time.