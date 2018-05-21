Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Ironman performance in 2017-18
Toffoli recorded 47 points (24 goals, 23 assists) in 82 games during the 2017-18 campaign while averaging 16:07 of ice time.
Although Toffoli got off to a strong start to the year, posting 15 points in his first 20 games, he couldn't keep up the high pace for the rest of the season, but impressively suited up for every contest including playoffs. The 25-year-old did have a strong 51.5 Corsi, but started 58 percent of his shifts in the offensive end, which certainly helped his points total. The loss of Jeff Carter seemed to hurt Toffoli as well, as he had 18 points in 26 games when Carter was skating next to him on the second line, and just 29 points in 55 games when he was sidelined. Toffoli will return to Los Angeles next season, and should once again line up in the top six and have a power-play presence.
More News
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Contributes two assists in win•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Puts up two points in win•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Ends 13-game goalless stretch•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Offensive production regressing•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Racks up three points against Canucks•
-
Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Goal and assist in losing effort•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...