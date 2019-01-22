Kings' Tyler Toffoli: Rings up two points
Toffoli scored a goal and added an assist in Monday's win over the Blues.
Brendan Leipsic picked up a turnover in the offensive zone and dished it to Toffoli who had the whole net open, and Toffoli didn't miss. He added a secondary assist on Paul LaDue's game-winning goal. Toffoli now has four points in the last four games.
