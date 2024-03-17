Burakovsky scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Predators.

Burakovsky has scored three times over six games since he returned from an undisclosed injury. The winger has had little success on offense this season outside of his recent surge. He's up to four goals, 12 points (five on the power play), 55 shots on net and a minus-6 rating through 33 appearances. Burakovsky continues to see middle-six minutes and time on the second power-play unit.